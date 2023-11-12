Piotr Zielinski is catching the attention of Liverpool, while Juventus is actively pursuing a deal for the Polish midfielder.

The Napoli player has consistently showcased excellent form for the Serie A champions in recent seasons, but his contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Despite ongoing talks for a new contract, no positive outcome has been reached, and time is ticking for Napoli to secure his future.

Juventus, in need of new midfielders, benefits from Cristiano Giuntoli’s positive relationship with Zielinski’s entourage. Giuntoli had previously signed the midfielder for Napoli before joining Juventus.

However, Calciomercato reveals that Liverpool has expressed interest in Zielinski for the second time in his career. The Reds initially sought to sign him during his Udinese days, but the deal fell through, and he moved to Naples.

Liverpool now sees an opportunity to acquire him as a free agent and believes they can offer a more lucrative deal than Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Zielinski stands out as one of the top midfielders in Serie A, and it would be a great addition to our squad. However, swift action is crucial if we aim to outpace Liverpool in the competition for his signature.

Delaying the process might allow Liverpool to present a more lucrative offer, potentially swaying Zielinski towards a move to the Premier League. Therefore, a prompt and decisive approach is essential if we want to secure his services ahead of the competition.