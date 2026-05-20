Liverpool want to keep Alisson Becker for at least one more season despite growing interest from Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Bianconeri continuing to monitor the Brazilian goalkeeper closely.

Juventus are interested in making him one of the leading figures in their squad and are reportedly prepared to offer him a long-term contract in an effort to convince him to move to Turin during the upcoming transfer period.

However, Liverpool recently activated an extension clause in his contract, keeping him at Anfield until the summer of 2027, which means Juventus would now need to negotiate a transfer fee if they want to secure his signature.

Liverpool determined to keep Alisson

Liverpool remain in a strong financial position and are not under pressure to sell important players, particularly someone considered as influential as Alisson within the current squad and dressing room structure.

The Brazilian has consistently been regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, and Liverpool’s performances without him have highlighted his importance to the team over recent seasons.

Backup goalkeepers have struggled to provide the same level of reliability during his absences, giving the club even more reason to resist any attempts to take him away from Anfield this summer.

Juventus continue monitoring situation

Juventus continue to view Alisson as one of their priority targets and remain interested in exploring whether a move could still become possible despite Liverpool’s clear intention to retain him for the foreseeable future.

According to Tuttojuve, Liverpool have also sent a strong indication that they expect the goalkeeper to remain at the club after involving him prominently in the launch of their new kit for next season.

The report notes that Alisson modelled the goalkeeper shirt during the promotional campaign, which has been interpreted as another sign that Liverpool expect him to stay as part of their plans moving forward into the next campaign.