Juventus is in talks with the entourage of Matthijs de Ligt as they seek to renew his current contract.

The defender remains one of the finest in the world and clubs are still circling, even though he plays for one of the biggest teams in the continent.

The former Ajax man’s current deal expires in 2024 and he has a release clause of around 120m euros.

Juve risks losing him on a free transfer within two seasons and they want to avoid that.

The Bianconeri are now in talks over extending his deal and he is prepared to do that if the club will reduce the price of his release clause.

Tuttojuve says as they negotiate several clubs are watching, and one of them is Liverpool.

The Reds have been one of the most active teams in transfer windows among Europe’s elite and they will happily make him a defensive partner to Virgil van Dijk.

Juve FC Says

When you have top quality players in your team, you should expect the other clubs to keep trying to sign them.

But that is also the best time to show them you are a big team as well, so Juve should keep De Ligt at all costs.