Juventus’ main competition for Teun Koopmeiners comes from the Premier League as the Dutchman continues to prove he is one of the best players in his role in Europe.

Juve has been following the Atalanta star for several months, and this is very likely his final season on the books of La Dea.

The midfielder impressed during his audition in front of Juventus’ supporters, and they are believed to be working on a deal to sign him in the summer.

However, the Bianconeri are not the only club interested in acquiring the midfielder, with Tuttojuve revealing he is also being pursued by clubs in the Premier League.

Liverpool is the primary English team interested in signing the midfielder, and during their recent Europa League encounter against Atalanta, he showcased his talent at Anfield in a 3-0 win for La Dea.

The report suggests Liverpool has seen enough and is willing to pay more than 50 million euros for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has had a brilliant season and several European sides will look to sign him in the summer, so we must act fast and convince him to join us.

If we hesitate, he will accept an offer from another club and probably leave Serie A before next season.