Liverpool appears to be ahead of Juventus in the race for the signature of Teun Koopmeiners as the midfielder prepares to leave Atalanta.

Koopmeiners has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A and has attracted interest from top European clubs.

The Dutchman has had an impressive season with La Dea and has remained one of their most important players.

Juventus has been impressed by his performances, particularly when he played against them at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Juventus is not the only club interested in signing him; Liverpool is also in the running.

The Reds faced the midfielder in the Europa League, where he delivered a fantastic performance against them.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool is now looking to outbid Juventus and add him to their squad once the current campaign finishes.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is having a fine season domestically and in Europe, so we can understand why a top club like Liverpool wants to add him to their group.

The Dutchman will have to decide where he wants to go and it will be difficult for him to turn down a chance to play in the Premier League and remain in Serie A.