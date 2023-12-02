Juventus could face the risk of losing out on Khephren Thuram as Liverpool is reportedly preparing an offer for the talented French midfielder.

Thuram has been delivering outstanding performances for Nice, attracting interest from Juventus, who have been monitoring him since the previous season. The younger brother of Marcus Thuram has impressed with his consistent form, prompting Juventus to consider making a move for him either in the upcoming January transfer window or during the summer.

However, Juventus is not the sole top European club eyeing Thuram, as Liverpool is also reportedly keen on securing his services. According to a report on Calciomercato, Liverpool is prepared to offer 45 million euros to acquire him by the end of the year or in the summer.

This substantial offer from Liverpool may pose a challenge for Juventus, making it difficult for them to match or surpass the proposed amount. As a result, Juventus could face competition from Liverpool in their pursuit of Khephren Thuram.

Juve FC Says

Thuram has been on our radar for a long time and the midfielder is doing well at Nice.

Liverpool is also one of the top European clubs, so if we act slowly to add him to our squad, the Reds will and he might be interested in playing in the Premier League.