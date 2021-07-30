Liverpool join Juventus in the race to sign Manuel Locatelli

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has been strongly linked with both Juventus and Arsenal in recent weeks, but now Liverpool are claimed are believed to have joined the race for his signature.

The 23 year-old was an impressive performer at Euro 2020, playing a key role in helping Italy to lift the title, but the Old Lady’s interest in his signature stemmed from way before the tournament began.

The Gunners were also linked with his signature before the European Championships had begun, while I can’t recall any links to Liverpool from beforehand, they are now believed to have entered into the running for his signature, which could well be bad news for us.

We have so far failed to come to an agreement with the Neroverdi, with our club trying to work on a tight budget to land our targets, and while Locatelli appeared to make his intentions clear that he wanted to play Champions League football, Arsenal’s offer didn’t appear to entertain our target.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport’s report(via Football.Italia) which claims that the Merseysiders are set to come in with their opening bid for the central midfielder could force us to re-evaluate our stubborn offer, or could potentially see us miss out on our target altogether.

I wouldn’t be shocked if the player himself was getting frustrated with our inability to meet his asking price either, and he could well view Liverpool as an exciting proposition given their recent Champions League triumphs also, with the chance to work under Jurgen Klopp likely to prove attractive also.

Patrick