Manchester City have company in the race for Juventus wingback Andrea Cambiaso, as Liverpool have reportedly joined the fray.

The 25-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s books since making the move from Genoa in 2022. After spending a campaign on loan at Bologna under the guidance of Thiago Motta, the Italian rejoined Max Allegri’s ranks the following summer and immediately became a regular starter.

This season, Cambiaso enjoyed a spectacular start to the season after being reunited with Motta. However, a series of ankle injuries has been derailing his momentum. Hence, the Italy international hasn’t been efficient for months.

Moreover, many believe the writing is on the wall for the versatile star who was heavily linked with a transfer to Man City in January.

Although the move didn’t materialise, many sources still expect the Cityzens to launch a summer onslaught, as they have yet to sign a replacement for Kyle Walker who left for Milan in mid-season.

But according to TuttoMercatoWeb, City could face competition from Liverpool who are also searching the market for a new full-back.

The Reds are set to part ways with their long-time serving right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold who has agreed to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Arne Slot’s side is one point away from being crowned Premier League champions, so they’re now expected to turn their attention to strengthening their squad ahead of the next campaign. And after dethroning Man City, they would certainly love to hand their rivals a blow on the market.

The source adds that Cambiaso would likely cost a figure around 60 million euros, while his future could hinge on Juve’s Champions League qualification.

In other words, the Bianconeri would be more keen to sell the player if they miss out on Europe’s elite club competition next season, as they will be seeking alternative streams of income.