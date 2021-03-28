Liverpool joins Juventus in the race for 22-year-old Dutch forward

Liverpool has become the latest team to show interest in Juventus target, Donyell Malen.

The 22-year-old is someone that Juve is targeting as they continue to add younger players to their team.

They spent the last two transfer window trying to sign players that would lower their average age and Malen is set to become one of the few that joins them next if everything goes to plan.

The Dutchman has emerged as one of the top talents in the Eredivisie where he has been brilliant for PSV.

After failing to make the grade at Arsenal he joined his current team in 2017 and has been in almost unstoppable goal-scoring form since that time.

His fine performances have been noticed by top European teams with AC Milan and Juventus looking to bring him to Serie A.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve faces serious competition to sign him and names Liverpool as the favourite team for his signature.

The Reds are having a bad season, even worse than Juve’s, despite winning their first league title in 30 years last season.

They want to add some reinforcements in their attack when this campaign ends and Malen might be the one that joins them.