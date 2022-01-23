Liverpool joins Juventus in the race to sign quality Bundesliga star

Juventus remains in the running for Denis Zakaria, but they are not the only European club that wants to sign him.

The midfielder would be a free agent at the end of this season, and he can sign a pre-contract with another club from this month.

Juve’s midfield has been in poor shape in this campaign and they could do with some help from another player in that position.

However, the Bianconeri will not have it easy in their bid to sign the Swiss midfielder.

Calciomercato says Liverpool has joined the list of clubs hunting for his signature.

The Reds are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and are battling with Manchester City for the EPL title.

They have the reputation that can persuade Zakaria choose to join them instead of moving to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is a very good midfielder, and he is usually delightful to watch.

The combative star helped Switzerland qualify for the FIFA World Cup ahead of Italy.

His performances at the club and international level suggest we would get a very fine player if we add him to our squad.

His next transfer will probably come down to the club that offers him the best financial package because Liverpool and Juve are top clubs in Europe.