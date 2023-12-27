Liverpool has intensified its pursuit of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, a development that could potentially pose a challenge for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have identified Phillips as a primary target as they aim to reinforce their midfield in the upcoming January transfer window. With the long-term absence of two key midfielders, Juventus is keen to strengthen that area of their squad.

While Liverpool has emerged as a serious contender for Phillips, Juventus remains a top suitor for the midfielder’s signature. Despite both clubs being located in England, Phillips would not have to adapt to a new language if he were to join Liverpool. However, according to Tuttojuve, Manchester City is unlikely to sell him to a direct rival and is more inclined to facilitate his move to Juventus rather than Liverpool.

Juve FC Says

Liverpool will be a good option for Phillips, but we need to take advantage of City’s stance and make our move soon.

It remains to be seen if the Bianconeri will meet City’s requirements to allow him to leave them and join us next month.

But we have to keep our moves for others alive so we do not miss out on everyone because we focused on one player.