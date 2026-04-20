Juventus reportedly have some unwanted company in the race for Randal Kolo Muani, with Liverpool said to be interested in the unsettled striker.

The 27-year-old still has fond memories of his brief time in Turin between January and June 2025, where he cemented himself as a regular starter for Thiago Motta and then Igor Tudor.

However, the Bianconeri weren’t able to reach a new agreement with Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, so the attacker ended up joining Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the 2025/26 season.

Juventus keen to bring back Randal Kolo Muani

Whether Spurs survive the drop or not, Kolo Muani isn’t expected to linger in North London beyond the current campaign. He will return to PSG, who will once again place him on the transfer list.

In recent months, the Frenchman has been heavily linked with a return to Juventus, who have recently remedied their relationship with the reigning European champions, thus setting the stage for a positive discussion in the summer.

With his contract expiring in June 2028, Kolo Muani’s book value has reportedly dropped to just over €30 million, making him more affordable for Juventus compared to last summer.

And yet, bringing the striker back may not necessarily be a straightforward task for Juventus CEO Damien Comolli, who could face competition from one of his former employers.

Liverpool linked with Kolo Muani

According to Calciomercato.it, Liverpool are pondering a move for Kolo Muani ahead of the upcoming summer transfer campaign.

The Reds are preparing to part ways with Mohamed Salah, whose departure has already been announced. Moreover, Hugo Ekitike has suffered a serious injury that will rule him out of the World Cup, and he could also miss the start of next season.

Therefore, the Merseyside club will need some attacking reinforcement, and the versatile Kolo Muani can add depth and quality to this department.

Nevertheless, with Arne Slot facing an uncertain future, drawing up summer plans could be premature for Liverpool, unlike Juventus, who have already confirmed Luciano Spalletti as their manager for next season.