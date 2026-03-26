Liverpool have reportedly identified Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao as one of the profiles to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been plying his trade at Anfield Road since 2017, and has already cemented his place as one of the greatest players in the club’s history. He helped the club win a Champions League trophy as well as two Premier League titles.

However, the 33-year-old has been enduring his most miserable campaign in Merseyside. His season has been marred by a dip in form and a public altercation with his manager, Arne Slot.

Liverpool pinpoint Francisco Conceicao as potential Mo Salah heir

Earlier this week, Liverpool announced that Salah will bring his elusive stint at the club to a close at the end of the season.

With the ‘Egyptian King’ heading to the exit door, the Premier League giants are searching the market for a replacement.

According to French sources relayed by the Empire of the Kop, Liverpool have added Conceicao to the shortlist.

Michael Olise is considered the club’s dream target, but Bayern Munich are highly unlikely to relinquish one of their most important stars.

Liverpool are also among a host of suitors tracking RB Leipzig’s 19-year-old sensation, Yan Diomande. Nevertheless, the Ivorian is a right-footed winger, so he might not be a like-for-like Salah replacement.

On the other hand, the left-footed Conceicao would seamlessly fit as an inverted right wing, which is the role he currently occupies at Juventus.

Would Juventus consider selling Conceicao?

The Portuguese international isn’t considered a finished article just yet, as he still has some improvements to make to his game, including the final execution, which would improve his stats.

This season, he contributed with four goals and three assists, which doesn’t fully reflect his potential and overall impact on the team.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old is already a regular starter at Juventus, and is also a staple in the Portuguese national team.

Between an expensive loan in the summer of 2024 and his permanent purchase a year later, Juventus splashed circa €40 million to recruit Conceicao from Porto, and they’re unlikely to entertain offers for the speed demon, unless it includes irresistible offers.