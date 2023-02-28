Liverpool leading Juventus in the race for Atalanta man

Juventus has become interested in a move for Atalanta man Teun Koopmeiners, but the Bianconeri will struggle to add him to their squad.

The midfielder has been shinning under Gian Piero Gasperini and could change clubs at the end of the term.

Juve has watched him and believes the Dutchman can do a job for them, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are not leading the race for his signature.

Instead, it claims that Liverpool also likes the midfielder and the Reds are the top side in the race at the moment.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the top clubs in European football, but Liverpool also qualifies for that title and the Reds need a rebuild.

They are having a bad season as well and want to revamp their squad at the end of the term.

We must be worried about Liverpool’s interest because the Reds can easily meet Atalanta’s valuation of 50m euros or even drive up the price for his signature.

Because Koopmeiners is not Italian, he would be fine leaving Serie A and most footballers around the world dream about playing in the Premier League.

This means the odds are stacked against Juventus to get the deal sorted.