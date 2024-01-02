Juventus have reportedly entered the fray for Morten Frendrup but Liverpool remain better positioned in the race for his services.

The 22-year-old has been catching the eye with impressive displays for Genoa week in week out.

The Dane has carved himself a regular spot in Alberto Gilardino’s starting lineup. He hasn’t missed a minute of action in Serie A since the start of the season. He contributed with four assists from 18 league appearances.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Bianconeri directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna are monitoring the young midfielder.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper insists that Liverpool are in pole position for the player’s signature.

The source expects the battle for Frendrup’s services to heat up in the summer.

The Danish midfielder rose through the ranks of Brondby before joining Genoa in January 2022. However, he couldn’t help the club prevent relegation to Serie B at the end of that campaign.

Nevertheless, he made leaps and bounds last season, playing an integral role in the Grifone’s swift return to Serie A.

Frendrup has now established himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Italian football as proven by the interest he’s generating in the peninsula and abroad.

The former Brondby starlet has been mostly playing as a box-to-box midfielder, but he can also operate as a left wingback.

The Dane’s contract with Genoa is valid until the summer of 2026.