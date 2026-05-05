Marcos Senesi has emerged as one of the most sought-after defenders in the Premier League, and the Argentinian is carefully considering his next move as his contract situation develops. The Bournemouth centre back has been in excellent form, attracting interest from several top clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

With his current deal nearing its end, Senesi is expected to become a free agent, and Bournemouth have so far been unable to make meaningful progress in convincing him to remain. This has increased speculation surrounding his future, with multiple teams positioning themselves to secure his signature.

Juventus interest and player preference

Juventus are among the clubs keen to take advantage of the situation, viewing Senesi as a valuable addition who could be acquired without a transfer fee. The Bianconeri believe his defensive qualities would suit their system and have been working to ensure they remain competitive in the race.

However, the player’s stance appears to favour a different direction. Reports indicate that he is not particularly enthusiastic about a move to Serie A and would prefer to continue his career in the Premier League. This preference has complicated Juventus’ efforts to bring him to Turin.

The situation highlights the importance of player choice in modern transfers, even when significant clubs are involved in negotiations.

Liverpool move gaining momentum

As reported by InsideFutbol, Liverpool has now entered the race for Senesi and is considered to be leading the pursuit. The club’s interest could prove decisive, particularly given the player’s apparent desire to remain in England.

A potential move to Liverpool would also align with their plans under Arne Slot, who is expected to shape the squad according to his tactical approach. Senesi’s experience in the Premier League could make him an attractive option for immediate integration.

With interest intensifying, Juventus may find it increasingly difficult to secure the defender’s signature, especially if the player prioritises staying in England over a move abroad.