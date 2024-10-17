Legendary Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson opened up on his horrifying experience in hospital following the tragic events in Heysel.

The Reds crossed paths with Juventus in the final of the 1985 European Cup. While the Bianconeri won the encounter, the result was overshadowed by the calamitous events that ensued before kickoff, resulting in the death of 39 supporters including women and children.

In his interview with The Italian Football Podcast, the Irishman explained how he found himself in a hospital bed with an injured shoulder surrounded by the casualties of the disastrous event and their families, noting how he had to escape undercover.

Lawrenson also revealed how Juventus tried to sign him along with Ian Rush, albeit he knew little about it at the time.

The 67-year-old also voiced his concern about Federico Chiesa’s recurring fitness problems which could hamper his Anfield career.