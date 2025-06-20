Juventus could miss out on signing Victor Osimhen as Liverpool makes a serious move to secure the Nigerian striker. The Premier League side has reportedly proposed a high-profile swap deal to Napoli, creating a major obstacle for the Bianconeri in their pursuit of the player.

Osimhen has recently returned from a loan spell at Galatasaray, where he enjoyed a standout campaign. He helped the Turkish side to two trophies and also finished the season with the Golden Boot. Galatasaray are keen to retain him, although any permanent transfer would demand a significant financial commitment.

Juventus are one of the few clubs with the means and ambition to sign him, and they are actively working on a deal. Encouragingly for the Italian side, Osimhen is determined to remain in European football, a factor that supports their ongoing negotiations and long-term project.

Liverpool’s Proposal Increases Pressure on Juventus

Despite Juventus’s efforts, Liverpool has raised the stakes with a bold offer. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, the English club has proposed sending Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa to Napoli in exchange for Osimhen. This potential swap deal could appeal to Antonio Conte, who may be open to strengthening his squad with two established players.

This development puts Juventus in a more difficult position, as they must now contend not only with Napoli’s valuation but also with competition that includes additional incentives. Liverpool’s willingness to offer proven talent may shift the dynamic in their favour, unless Juventus can act quickly to secure an agreement of their own.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

A Crucial Moment in Juventus’s Summer Strategy

Losing out on Osimhen would be a significant blow for Juventus, who are looking to reinforce their squad ahead of the new season. Osimhen is regarded as a world-class striker with the ability to elevate any attack, and his arrival in Turin would represent a major success for the club.

If Juventus fail to finalise the deal, it could be seen as a missed opportunity during a crucial transfer window. With interest mounting and alternatives emerging, the next few weeks will be decisive in determining where Osimhen will play next season.