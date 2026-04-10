Juventus are reportedly interested in a move for Alisson Becker, with the goalkeeper potentially available to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Liverpool has extended his contract by an additional year, reflecting their belief that he remains a top-quality performer. Despite this, Juventus are exploring the possibility of bringing him to Italy as it looks to strengthen its squad.

The Bianconeri are believed to be assessing their goalkeeping options, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding Michele Di Gregorio. While he is regarded as a capable goalkeeper, there are suggestions that he has not fully convinced within the current setup.

Juventus Assesses Goalkeeping Options

Luciano Spalletti has, at times this season, opted to start Mattia Perin ahead of Di Gregorio, indicating a lack of complete trust in a settled first-choice.

Although Di Gregorio remains a strong option, Juventus are aiming to compete at the highest level and is therefore considering adding a goalkeeper with a proven world-class pedigree.

Alisson fits that profile, having consistently performed at an elite level. His experience and quality make him an attractive target for a club that views itself as among the best in world football.

Player Open to New Challenge

Juventus have reportedly already held discussions with the player’s representatives as they explore the feasibility of a transfer. The move would represent a significant statement of intent from the Italian side.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Alisson has given an initial approval to the idea of joining Juventus, indicating that he is open to a new experience after his lengthy spell at Liverpool.

This development could encourage further negotiations between the parties, as Juventus look to capitalise on the player’s apparent willingness to consider a move.

However, any deal is likely to require a transfer fee, given that Alisson remains under contract and continues to perform at a high level. Liverpool would be expected to demand appropriate compensation for one of their key players.