Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race for Gleison Bremer, albeit Juventus are not too keen to deprive themselves of the defender’s services.

The 28-year-old has been on the radar of some of the biggest Premier League clubs for quite some time now. These links were only halted by the ACL injury he suffered last October, which kept him out of action for 10 months.

But following his impressive return to the pitch at the start of this season, rumours linking the Brazilian to EPL sides have resurfaced.

Gleison Bremer wanted at Liverpool

Earlier this month, Liverpool were mentioned as one of Bremer’s staunchest admirers. The Reds have identified the former Torino star as the right profile to form a super defensive partnership with their captain Virgil van Dijk, who is still going strong at the age of 34, or perhaps take the torch from the veteran Dutchman, and ensure a smooth succession.

But according to TEAMtalk, Liverpool isn’t the only English club that has been monitoring Bremer, as Man Utd and Chelsea have also been keeping close tabs on the player.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, only a massive offer could sway Juventus to part ways with their most reliable centre-back over the past few years. It should be remembered that the Serie A giants consider him as one of the few ‘untouchable’ players in Igor Tudor’s squad.

Man Utd & Chelsea are also following Bremer

That being said, this ‘unsellable’ tag should be taken with a grain of salt, as every player has a price, especially for a club that has been struggling to balance its accounts over the past few campaigns.

So while Juventus would be reluctant to sell Bremer, it might be difficult for them to resist an astronomical offer from England.

Bremer has been part of the club since the summer of 2022, and his contract is valid until June 2029.