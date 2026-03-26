Juventus have identified Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson as one of the primary targets ahead of next summer.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new shot-stopper to replace Michele Di Gregorio, who has recently lost his starting spot to Mattia Perin.

The Serie A giants are eyeing a top-notch profile, and they are being increasingly linked with Alisson, whose future in Merseyside is far from certain.

According to Tuttosport, Alisson is one of three former Roma players that Luciano Spalletti would like to reunite with.

Luciano Spalletti wants Alisson Becker at Juventus

The Turin-based newspaper also confirms the 67-year-old’s interest in Lorenzo Pellegrini, who is expected to leave the Giallorossi as a free agent at the end of the season, and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, albeit the German defender could end up extending his contract with Los Merengues.

Unlike Pellegrini and Rudiger, Alisson’s contract is valid for another year, as Liverpool decided to activate their renewal option to maintain control over the goalkeeper’s future.

But despite the contract extension, the 33-year-old won’t necessarily dwell at Anfield for another year.

Liverpool have already bought Giorgio Mamardashvili in the summer of 2024, and many feel that it is past time for Alisson to pass on the torch to the younger Georgian.

Liverpool seeking at least €10m for Alisson

Tuttosport claims that Liverpool are open to selling Alisson in the summer, setting a price between €10m and €15m.

This figure shouldn’t constitute a major issue for Juventus, especially if they manage to find a buyer for Di Gregorio. However, the Turin-based newspaper highlights two potential hurdles.

First, Inter are also keeping tabs on the Brazilian international, even though their main target remains Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario.

Second, Alisson currently earns €6 million per year, so it remains to be seen if Damien Comolli would be willing to match his Liverpool salary.