Liverpool prepared to outbid Juventus for Bundesliga star

Juventus has long been interested in a move for Evan Ndicka, but they still haven’t moved to add him to their squad and the defender could head to England.

Ndicka is one of the finest defenders in Europe who could become a free agent at the end of the season.

Juve has tracked him for some time and the Bianconeri are impressed with how he performs in Germany.

However, they are not the only club actively pursuing an interest in his signature.

The Frenchman has also entered the radar of Liverpool, with Tuttomercatoweb revealing they might push to add him to their group at the end of the campaign.

The Reds are rebuilding their squad and defence is one area that needs restructuring, which is why Juve must see them as serious contenders for the player.

Juve FC Says

Liverpool and we are top European clubs, but the Reds could beat us to the deal because they play in England and probably can offer him more money.

Regardless, that should not stop us from doing our best to win the race for his signature.

Ndicka will have to decide on his next club alone, but money will be an important consideration as a free agent.