Liverpool has been mentioned as a potential suitor for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in the upcoming days.

As Juventus faces the reality of not participating in the UEFA Champions League next season, they may need to sell some of their key players to balance their books. Chiesa, along with Dusan Vlahovic, is among the high-value players that Juventus has made available for transfer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool is monitoring Chiesa’s situation in Turin and could potentially submit a bid of around €40 million. However, Juventus is reportedly holding out for a fee of €60 million before considering his departure.

It remains to be seen if Juventus will receive their desired amount, but a sale in the region of €50 million would still be considered a good deal for the club.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of our most important players, but the attacker has not done well under Max Allegri and we can sell him.

Liverpool plays a fast-paced attacking style of football which might suit him better than if he stays with us.

The Azzurri star is replaceable; we just need to make as much money as possible to add someone to the group in his place.