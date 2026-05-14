Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is ready to join Juventus, but will he be able to push his way out of Anfield?

The Serie A giants will address several squad issues in the summer, including the goalkeeping role. Michele Di Gregorio has been the club’s first choice since replacing Wojciech Szczesny in the summer of 2024, but he has been inconsistent this season.

As for Mattia Perin, his future remains unclear, but either way, he’s not considered suitable for the No.1 role, despite his convincing displays over the years.

Alisson Becker open to joining Juventus

With every passing week, it is becoming increasingly evident that Alisson is Juve’s primary target to replace Di Gregorio.

The 33-year-old is an old favourite of Luciano Spalletti, having played under his tutelage at Roma during the 2016/17 campaign.

The Daily Briefing confirms that the Brazilian international has indeed expressed his desire to play in Turin next season.

Juventus have reportedly prepared a three-year contract for the shot-stopper, which includes a yearly gross salary of €15 million.

But while the shot-stopper is tempted to accept, Liverpool have yet to sanction his departure, as they still consider him their first-choice goalkeeper, despite Giorgi Mamardashvili’s presence.

The Georgian international is considered Alisson’s long-term replacement at the club. However, the Reds would still like to keep the Brazilian around for another year, hence why they exercised their option to extend his contract until June 2027 in recent months.

Can Juventus convince Liverpool to sell Alisson?

While Juventus have made large strides in their talks with the shot-stopper and his entourage, similar progress is required in the club-to-club negotiations.

One might imagine that Liverpool wouldn’t want to lock down Alisson against his will after his exceptional services since 2018. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri must also do their part and try to find a solution that suits all parties.

Transfermarkt estimates Alisson’s current value at €17 million, but Juventus is unlikely to pay this figure for the 33-year-old goalkeeper, whose running on an expiring contract.