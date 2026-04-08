Alisson Becker is one of the players Juventus are attempting to add to their squad in the summer transfer window, as they look to provide Luciano Spalletti with a reliable first-choice goalkeeper for next season. The Bianconeri are determined to strengthen key areas of their team and view the Brazilian as an ideal option.

Although Liverpool has extended Alisson’s contract by another year, he remains among the players who could potentially be sold. The Premier League side would prefer to keep him until the summer of 2027, but Juventus are reportedly willing to test their resolve with a significant offer. His experience and consistent performances at the highest level make him a highly attractive target.

Juventus Identifies Key Target

Juventus believe Alisson would bring stability and quality to their squad, particularly in a position that requires consistency and leadership. His reputation as a world-class goalkeeper aligns with the club’s ambition to compete at the top level domestically and in Europe.

One potential complication, however, is his salary. As an established player, Alisson is likely to expect terms similar to his current earnings. According to Calciomercato, he earns 8 million euros per season at Liverpool, a figure Juventus are confident they could match if he were to join them.

Liverpool’s Position and Player Influence

Liverpool’s stance will be crucial in determining whether any deal can materialise. The club already have a goalkeeper regarded as a long-term successor to the Brazilian, which could influence their willingness to negotiate. Juventus are now preparing to test Liverpool’s position with a formal approach.

There is also the possibility that Alisson could seek a new challenge at the end of the season. As reported, situations involving key players such as Mohamed Salah demonstrate that even established figures may consider their futures. Should Alisson express a desire to leave, it would significantly strengthen Juventus’ chances of completing the transfer.

For now, the situation remains uncertain, but Juventus appear committed to pursuing a deal that would represent a major addition to their squad.