Liverpool already have one hand on the Premier League trophy, but Federico Chiesa has yet to warrant himself a medal.

The winger was considered one of the most exciting stars in Turin over the past four campaigns, even though his stint was ravaged by injuries, including a devastating ACL tear suffered in January 2022.

Therefore, few had expected the management to bluntly show him the door last summer. While some believe Thiago Motta considered him inapt to his tactical system, others pointed towards his expiring contract (with the deadline set in June 2025) which forced the hierarchy’s hand. The truth was arguably a combination of both factors.

In the end, Juventus found themselves a buyer in the shape of Liverpool, albeit they had to significantly lower their price as they were desperate to rid themselves and avoid an undesirable solution that would have seen him linger in the stands for an entire season.

But unfortunately for Chiesa, he just hasn’t been able to carve himself a role in Arne Slot’s plans. The Dutch manager is spoiled for choice up front, with the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo all delivering the goods this season.

Therefore, the Italian has been left on the periphery, only making 10 appearances in all competitions, contributing with a single goal and two assists.

So while Liverpool are strolling towards the podium unopposed, Chiesa has yet to earn a Premier League-winning medal.

As IlBianconero explains, the EPL rules state that a player must make at least five appearances during the season to be rewarded with a medal, whereas the Euro 2020 winner has only made three league cameos this season for a combined total of 25 minutes.

In any case, Slot will certainly hand the Italian a couple of additional appearances to reach the required threshold, especially once the title is mathematically secured and the team has little to play for.

So while we still expect Chiesa to get his medal, it will likely come with a bitter taste.