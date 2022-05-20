Liverpool has one of the best squads in European football, and the English club is still in line to win four trophies in this campaign.

This has been one of their best seasons, but they are not resting on their laurels.

Despite boosting some of the finest players in the world, they are still looking to add more quality individuals to their squad.

Calciomercato says they have become interested in a move for Juve defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international has a deal at the Allianz Stadium until 2024, but he is one of the most valuable defenders in the world, and Juve knows clubs will keep circling.

As they try to tie him down to a new deal on a lower release clause, Liverpool is paying close attention to his contract development.

Juve FC Says

We have had a bad season, and our players are vulnerable to advances from other clubs right now.

In the summer, some of them will think about their future and might consider interest from a top side like Liverpool.

However, we need to prove we can also compete with elite clubs by renewing the contracts of our valuable players.

It would help if we can get De Ligt on a new deal quicker, so we are sure we would make a lot of money if he decides to leave for Liverpool early.