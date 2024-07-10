Liverpool has sent an offer to Juventus for Gleison Bremer, putting the Bianconeri in a tough position.

Bremer has been one of Europe’s best defenders since he moved to Juventus, and the Brazilian defender is expected to remain a key player in Thiago Motta’s system.

The new Juventus manager has been signing some players, but he has not seen the need to replace Bremer as his main defender.

Juve is more than happy to keep him, and he has demonstrated his worth with some fine football performances over the last few seasons.

Manchester United followed him last season, but Liverpool is now the Premier League club with the strongest interest in his signature.

The Reds have a new manager and they want to strengthen their squad, with Bremer considered a top signing if they can secure him.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Liverpool has already offered 60 million euros for Bremer, a fee that tempts Juventus.

However, the Bianconeri consider him a key figure in their rebuild and do not want to sell.

They have turned down the bid, but the Premier League club might return with a better offer.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is too important for us to sell, and the defender should be on our squad for next season.