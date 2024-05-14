Liverpool have reportedly emerged as the favorites to snatch the services of Teun Koopmeiners at the expense of Juventus.

The Bianconeri have identified the Atalanta star as their primary transfer target to bolster the middle of the park. Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is a keen admirer of the Dutchman.

However, La Dea won’t relinquish the player for any less than 60 million euros, a figure that the Old Lady will struggle to forge.

Therefore, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) believes that Koopmeiners is likely to leave Italy, with Liverpool being the most plausible destination.

As the pink newspaper tells it, the Reds have already inquired about the 26-year-old a few months ago. They sent an envoy to test the waters with Atalanta.

The source adds that the Oribici had promised the player last summer that he could leave in 2024 if they were to receive a satisfying offer.

So while Juventus can only afford the operation by selling some of their prized assets, Liverpool certainly have the financial means to splash the Bianconeri out of the water.

The Netherlands international joined Atalanta from AZ Alkmaar for 17 million euros in 2021. His contract is valid until June 2027.

This season, Koopmeiners has contributed with 15 goals and seven assists in 47 appearances across all competitions, cementing himself as the most prolific midfielder in Serie A.