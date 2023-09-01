Liverpool had been linked with a potential move for Federico Chiesa if they decided to part ways with Mohamed Salah, a situation driven by interest from Al Ittihad in acquiring the Egyptian star’s services. Although Salah is expected to stay at Liverpool for another season as the club has no intentions of selling him, the Saudi club’s persistence has kept the possibility alive, albeit slim, as the transfer window’s deadline approaches.

Liverpool has maintained a shortlist of transfer targets, and Chiesa had been a prominent name on that list for some time. The Reds viewed the Euro 2020 standout as a dynamic player capable of filling the void that would be left by the departure of their Egyptian star.

Chiesa’s struggles under Max Allegri at Juventus had raised the possibility of him considering a move, but Liverpool has now shifted its focus to another player. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, if Liverpool is forced to part with Salah instead of pursuing Chiesa, they are considering signing Barcelona’s Abde Ezzalzouli as an alternative option.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has started this season very strongly and is a player we certainly do not want to lose, no matter what happens.

The Azzurri star has served us well and is one player we can be sure will deliver in this campaign as well, now that he looks close to his best self fitness-wise.