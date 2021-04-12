Liverpool wants to beat Juventus to Serie A striker

Liverpool has become the latest team to show interest in Fiorentina man, Dusan Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for La Viola and that has attracted the attention of Juventus.

With two more years left on his current deal, Fiorentina is a little relaxed about his future and talks of a renewal haven’t begun.

Juventus wanted to sign a striker in the last transfer window, but it never happened.

We expect them to look for one when the summer transfer window reopens and Vlahovic features highly on their list of targets.

However, they will now face competition from Liverpool, according to Todofichajes.

The Reds have had a poor Premier League title defence and they are even outside the top four at the moment.

Their front-three that was so dominant in the last few years has been poor in this campaign and the report says they plan to refresh it in the summer.

Vlahovic has 15 goals and 2 assists from 29 Serie A games this season and has a market value of 25m Euros.

However, Fiorentina believes he is a big talent and they want around 40m Euros for his signature.

Remaining in Italy might appeal to him and that gives Juventus the advantage.