Juventus is in advanced talks to add Teun Koopmeiners to their squad, with his potential move to the Allianz Stadium becoming one of the most anticipated transfers of the summer in Serie A.

The Bianconeri have spent much of the summer pursuing the Dutch midfielder, and Koopmeiners has reportedly refused to train with Atalanta for weeks in an effort to push through the transfer.

Koopmeiners has made it clear that his preferred destination is Juventus, and the club has already submitted an offer for Atalanta’s consideration.

However, La Dea is stalling on their response to the €59 million bid, raising concerns that Juventus could miss out on securing his signature.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, who have shown interest in Koopmeiners over the last few months, remain keen on acquiring the player, according to Tuttomercatoweb. The Reds view him as one of the top midfield talents and are prepared to negotiate a deal with Atalanta.

Despite Liverpool’s interest, the report suggests they are struggling to convince the player, as he has already committed to joining Juventus. Koopmeiners has reportedly informed Atalanta that he will only leave if it’s for a move to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is making it easier for us to sign him, and we need to take advantage of that to complete the move soon.