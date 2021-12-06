Liverpool wants to sign this inconsistent Juventus player next month

Liverpool is interested in a January loan move for Juventus star, Arthur Melo as he struggles for relevance at the Allianz Stadium.

Todofichajes says the Brazilian hasn’t impressed Juve enough and Federico Cherubini is now looking to offload him.

The Juve director knows he would struggle to sell him in January and has now made him available for loan moves.

Liverpool wants him and the Reds like the idea of taking him on loan with the option of purchase.

But they are not the only club looking to sign him with the report claiming Sevilla will battle the English club for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Arthur represents how bad Juventus’ recruitment has been in recent campaigns.

He only joined us last season, but he still cannot earn a permanent spot in the starting XI.

His injury record is also a major problem, and that makes it hard for any manager to make him a key piece of his team.

Our midfield needs a revamp and new players cannot join if we don’t sell the flops in Turin.

Juve needs to do what it can to help one of Arthur’s suitors sign him next month.

The Brazilian has played just 166 minutes of football for the club this season.