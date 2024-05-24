Liverpool has maintained their long-standing interest in Federico Chiesa as the Azzurri star considers his future.

With Max Allegri no longer at the helm, Juventus believes Chiesa will sign a new contract with the club. However, the attacker is attracting attention from several teams outside Serie A, with Liverpool being his main suitor. The Reds have admired Chiesa’s profile since his standout performances for Italy at Euro 2020.

Although several injuries have slowed Chiesa down, he remains one of the most important players in Italian football. He has shown flashes of his best form in some games this season, prompting Liverpool to reignite their interest in him.

With the possibility of selling Mohamed Salah this summer, Liverpool will certainly look to replace the Egyptian star, and Chiesa is one of their options. According to a report on Calciomercato, Liverpool scouted Chiesa during the Coppa Italia final and will decide in the coming weeks whether to pursue his signature.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the best attackers in European football, so we can understand why a top club like Liverpool would be following him.

However, the attacker remains an important part of us, and we have to keep him around the group for as long as possible.