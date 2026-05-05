Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Alisson Becker at the end of the season, although Liverpool remains determined to retain the goalkeeper for the foreseeable future. The Brazilian has been a key figure at the Premier League club for several years and continues to play an important role in their ambitions.

Having spent close to a decade at Liverpool, Alisson recently extended his contract until the summer of 2027, underlining the club’s commitment to keeping him as their first-choice goalkeeper. This development suggests that Liverpool is not inclined to entertain offers unless circumstances change significantly.

Juventus interest and Liverpool’s stance

Juventus are said to be monitoring the situation closely and could test Liverpool’s resolve before the next campaign begins. The Bianconeri view Alisson as a high-quality addition who could strengthen their squad as they aim to compete for major honours.

Despite this interest, it remains uncertain whether this season will be his last at Liverpool. What is clear, however, is that he will not be leaving the club as a free agent, given the length of his current contract.

As reported by Tuttojuve, Liverpool expects the goalkeeper to honour his agreement until 2027, and there is a belief within the club that the player shares that intention.

Financial considerations and potential deal

Should Alisson express a desire to leave, Juventus would need to negotiate a transfer fee with Liverpool to complete the move. Any such deal would likely involve a significant financial outlay, reflecting his status as one of the top goalkeepers in world football.

Juventus regard him as a player capable of improving their current options, including Michele Di Gregorio, as they pursue success in domestic competitions such as the Scudetto.

However, the feasibility of any transfer will depend heavily on the financial terms involved. Juventus would only consider proceeding if the fee is deemed reasonable, making the situation one to watch as the transfer window approaches.