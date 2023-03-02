Liverpool working to beat Juventus to Premier League midfielder

Alexis Mac Allister is one of the members of the Argentina World Cup team that could change clubs soon.

That triumph catapulted him to around the top of football from being an ordinary Brighton player.

Before now, very few people knew about him, but Mac Allister earned respect with his showing in Qatar and might now move clubs before the next term begins.

Juve has been linked with a move for the midfielder since the World Cup ended, but they could not get a deal sorted in January.

A new chance emerges in the summer, but now they have competition from Liverpool, who need a midfield revamp.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Reds even had his agent in attendance at a game recently as they work behind the scenes to steal a march on his other suitors.

Juve FC Says

When a top English club like Liverpool challenges you for a player, it is almost certain they will win the race.

The Reds have constantly broken their transfer record for new players in the last few seasons and will outspend Juve if they need to in their quest for Mac Allister’s signature.

Unless the player chooses to force a move to Juve, it looks unlikely we can add him to our group now.