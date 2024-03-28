Liverpool have become the latest club to show interest in Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen.

He moved to AS Roma on loan in January and has proven to be one of the finest young talents in Italy.

He is performing admirably in Rome, and Juventus is preparing to welcome him back at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri will look to provide him with playing opportunities, but he still has the option to leave the club, and Juventus has set their asking price for his signature.

AS Roma wants Huijsen to stay permanently, but they may struggle to afford the youngster as Juventus is seeking around 40 million euros for his sale.

According to Football Italia, Liverpool is now one of the leading contenders for his signature, and the Reds are preparing an offer to add him to their squad in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen has been in fantastic form for Roma since he moved there in January and could be a future leader in our defence.

However, we need money now and if any team meets our asking price for his signature, we will allow him to join them.

The money earned from his departure will be useful in helping us strengthen other parts of our group.