Liverpool are reportedly still tracking Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners who happens to be a priority target for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been adamant about landing the 26-year-old who would be the cherry on top of a new-look midfield department. The club has already signed Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa and Khephren Thuram from Nice.

However, the Old Lady is still struggling to forge an offer that Atalanta find tempting. La Dea is requesting 60 million euros to relinquish its prized asset.

But while Juventus continue to pursue the Dutchman, the delay could open an opportunity for another suitor to swoop in.

According to Sport Mediaset via JuventusNews24, Liverpool are still lurking, as they never abandoned the idea of signing Koopmeiners.

The Reds have replaced their historic manager Jurgen Klopp with Arne Slot who made a name for himself at Feyenoord.

As the source explains, the Dutch tactician would love to bring his compatriot to Anfield Road, identifying him as the right profile to enhance his midfield department.

Nevertheless, the source notes that the player is still determined to join Juventus with whom he had already agreed personal terms.

The Bianconeri have prepared the Netherlands international a five-year contract with a net salary of circa 4.5 million euros per season.

The attacking midfielder has been plying his trade in Bergamo since 2021, but he truly hit his stride last season, producing sensational displays both in Serie A and on the road towards Europa League triumph.