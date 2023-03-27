Liverpool’s interest in Juventus man is serious

Liverpool has been named as one of the clubs interested in signing Adrien Rabiot at the end of this season.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer, but Juventus wants him to sign an extension.

The Bianconeri know they will now struggle to keep him, but they remain determined to achieve that.

This has not stopped others from showing an interest in his signature and a report by Gazzetta dello Sport insists Liverpool is one club Juve should worry about.

The Reds want to revamp their midfield when the term finishes and have several names on their radar.

Rabiot has become attractive to Jurgen Klopp’s side after his fine season at Juve and his performance at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

The midfielder says he wants to play in the Champions League, but Liverpool and Juventus may not qualify for the competition next season.

Keeping Rabiot with us beyond this season would be very difficult and the midfielder has continued to make himself attractive with fine performances.

However, we have to keep trying and if the 15-point deduction we have suffered is reinstated, we will be in a very good position on the league table.