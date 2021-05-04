Liverpool’s plan to revolutionize their squad includes a Juventus midfielder

Whilst Juventus could be set to renew their squad following their disappointing season, they won’t be the only top European club to do so.

Liverpool are another dethroned domestic champions, and they are currently struggling outside of the Top 4 spots in the Premier League table.

Therefore, Jurgen Klopp is expected to ring some changes to his side in the upcoming summer.

Georginio Wijnaldum is set to depart by the end of the season once his contract expires, and even Mohamed Salah could be enticed to move elsewhere.

According to Don Balon (via ilBianconero), the Reds could be interested in the services of Adrien Rabiot as a replacement for the departing Dutch midfielder.

The Frenchman has been at Juventus for the last two seasons – arriving from Paris Saint Germain as a free agent in 2019 – but his performances have been largely inconsistent.

Thus, the Old Lady’s management could be tempted to sell the 26-year-old for the right offer.

The source believes that an offer worth 20 million euros would be considered enough to seal the deal.

The France international is among the club’s highest earners – 7 millions per season as net wages – which is why the Bianconeri wouldn’t mind taking him off the payroll, as his displays on the pitch are yet to justify his earnings.

The former PSG player has been linked with other suitors in England, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s interest is indeed a serious one.