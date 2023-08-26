Liverpool’s potential move for Federico Chiesa in the current transfer window seemed to be influenced by interest from a Saudi Arabian club in acquiring Mohamed Salah.

The allure of playing in the Saudi Pro League has led to Salah being targeted as the next marquee addition to the league, sparking speculation of his potential departure from Liverpool. Consequently, Liverpool was believed to be considering Chiesa as a replacement for Salah.

Chiesa has been a long-standing object of admiration for Liverpool, and the Bianconeri’s need for financial resources to enhance their squad seemed to align with the timing of Liverpool’s interest.

However, according to a report from Tuttojuve, Liverpool has chosen not to sell Salah in this transfer window. This decision has effectively put an end to their pursuit of Chiesa as his replacement.

The shift in Liverpool’s stance provides Juventus with an opportunity to negotiate a new contract with Chiesa. Currently, his contract is set to expire in 2025. Juventus will likely aim to finalise a new deal before the conclusion of this season, ensuring his commitment beyond the expiration of his current contract.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a key player for us and he is someone we certainly do not want to lose, no matter what happens.

The Azzurri star is getting back to his best and will be an important player for us this season.