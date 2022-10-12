Llorente says Milik dreamed of Juventus move since his Napoli days

In recent years, Arkaduisz Milik was close to joining Juventus on more than one occasion. For one reason or another, the switch had never materialized until last summer when the Pole made an initial loan switch from Olympique Marseille.

Nonetheless, the delay surely wasn’t down to the player’s wish, as he was apparently hellbent on joining the Bianconeri a long time ago.

Former Juventus striker Fernando Llorente revealed that Milik had dreamed of playing for the Turin-based giants since their days together at Napoli.

The experienced Spaniard joined the Partenopei in the summer 2019, acting as an understudy for the Polish striker.

A year later, both players found themselves on the outs following the arrival of Victor Osimhen. Back then, Milik was hoping to secure a switch to Turin, while Llorente’s advice only fortified his desire.

“I’m not surprised of Milik’s transfer to Juventus, because he was already talking about it when we were together in Napoli,” revealed the 37-year-old in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“Arek already dreamed of the black and white jersey. During the period when Milik and I were training alone, he asked me for advice.

“I told him that Juventus is a crazy club and that must go if they call him. I’m glad to see him happy and fit.

“The bianconeri gave him back his smile and he is paying off with goals. Arek is a complete striker. He has a strong hea, a great left foot and knows how to play football.” concluded the former Athletic Bilbao bomber.