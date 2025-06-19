Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been told to carefully reflect on his future before deciding to leave the club.
The Serbian has been heavily tipped to leave Turin this summer, especially after failing to find an agreement with the club over a new contract, even though the Bianconeri’s newly-appointed General Director, Damien Comolli, has yet to give up on his particular front.
At this stage, most factors suggest that a separation could be inevitable, especially after enduring a largely disappointing campaign on a personal level.
Vlahovic regained his starting berth upon the arrival of Igor Tudor in March, as the latter was certain he could help him find his best form. However, the Croatian has recently dropped the former Fiorentina star in favour of Randal Kolo Muani who has been much more effective in front of goal.
Llorente give Dusan Vlahovic career advice
Nevertheless, former Juventus striker, Fernando Llorente, advises the misfiring striker to think twice before leaving Juventus, explaining how the majority of the players who leave the club end up regretting it.
“Those who leave Juventus often regret it,” said the retired Spaniard in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“They are personal choices, but if you don’t have offers from top clubs like Real Madrid or big clubs of that level, I would think carefully before changing teams.
“The priority is to be happy. The World Cup is a great opportunity for Vlahovic: he will have everyone’s eyes on him. Goals can change the stories of strikers.”
Fernando Llorente spent two years at Juventus
Llorente is obviously speaking based on his personal experience. The former Athletic Bilbao bomber signed for Juventus as a free agent in the summer of 2013, and formed a solid partnership with Carlos Tevez.
In 2015, he left the club in favour of a return to Spain through the gates of Sevilla, and then embarked on various experiences throughout Europe, but none of them were too relevant.
