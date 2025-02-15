Lloyd Kelly is one of Juventus’ latest recruits from the Premier League, having joined the club from Newcastle United during the January transfer window. The Englishman had been on Juventus’ radar for some time, particularly during his tenure at Bournemouth, which highlights the club’s keen interest in the English top flight.

Since Cristiano Giuntoli became their sporting director, Juventus have shown a growing tendency to target Premier League talent, and Kelly is just one example of this. Along with Kelly, Juventus also signed Renato Veiga from Chelsea to bolster their defence.

Due to the ongoing injury crisis in their defensive line, both players were immediately thrown into action by manager Thiago Motta. Despite the challenges of adapting to a new league, Kelly is beginning to settle in and get more comfortable in Serie A.

As Juventus prepare to face Inter Milan, Kelly has spoken about the differences he’s noticed between the Premier League and Serie A, offering his perspective on the Italian game. Speaking to Calciomercato, Kelly said:

“I’m happy to be here and to be at Juve. And then, yes, there are differences between Serie A and the Premier League. Serie A is more technical and tactical, passion is the first thing you perceive. I have to take my time, but I understood how much passion there is behind it, the passion of the players, the staff, the fans. These are the main differences.”

Kelly’s comments offer an insight into the nuances of Serie A, which is often regarded as a more tactical and technical league compared to the Premier League’s more fast-paced and physical style of play. His ability to adapt to these differences could prove crucial in the coming months.

As one of the few players to have competed in both leagues, Kelly’s experience in England’s top tier will be valuable to him as he adjusts to life in Turin. Juventus will be hoping that his versatility and understanding of different footballing cultures will make him a key figure in their defence, especially as they aim to strengthen their squad and compete for honours.