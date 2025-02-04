Juventus finally completed a move for Lloyd Kelly in the last transfer window after tracking him for at least a year.

The Bianconeri were one of the clubs interested in signing him at the end of last season when he became a free agent. However, Kelly opted to remain in the Premier League, joining Newcastle United and staying in England. Despite the move, he found it difficult to secure regular game time in the first half of this season, which reignited Juventus’ interest in him.

Juventus made an initial approach for Kelly, but it was turned down by the Premier League club. Newcastle made it clear that the Bianconeri would need to sign the defender permanently if they wanted to secure his services. Undeterred, Juventus returned with a revised offer after failing to secure some of their other targets. Kelly would now spend the next six months at Juventus on loan, with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old is excited about the opportunity to join a top club like Juventus, and he is determined to make an impact and help the team improve in the second half of the campaign. In his first message to the fans, as quoted by Il Bianconero, Kelly expressed his enthusiasm for the move and his hopes for a successful remainder of the season.

“Hello, Juventus fans, I’m Lloyd Kelly. I’m happy to be here, I can’t wait to get started, I hope we’ll have a winning second half of the season. Forza Juve!”

Kelly’s arrival is a significant boost for the Juventus defence, bringing added quality and stability to the backline as the club pushes to finish the season strong. His solid defensive abilities will offer much-needed certainty at the back, and the club will be eager to see how he contributes to their goals for the remainder of the season. Should the loan spell prove successful, the Bianconeri will be keen to make the transfer permanent in the summer.