Loaned out Juventus youngster receives maiden Italy call-up

Following a packed-up January schedule, club football will be put to a halt, giving room for international football.

Although no European qualifiers for Qatar 2022 will take place during the current break, Italy coach Roberto Mancini took the opportunity to organize a get-together training camp.

The Azzurri failed to progress directly from the group stages, and will have to earn their ticket to the World Cup through playoffs in March.

The Euro 2020 champions must first beat North Macedonia in the Semi Finals before taking on either Turkey or Portugal in the playoff finale.

For the current training camp, Mancini invited 35 players to join him and his staff at the Coverciano training ground.

The list includes familiar names who have always been a part of Gli Azzurri’s squad, as well as newcomers who will try to impress the former Manchester City manager.

As for Juventus, five of the current first team have received callups, while Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Chiesa will miss due to injuries.

The list includes Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi, Manuel Locatelli as well as fullbacks Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Pellegrini.

But biggest surprise might be the presence of Juventus-owned Nicolò Fagioli who has become the darling of Serie B with some impressive performances while one loan at Cremonese.

Here’s the full list:

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi (Cremonese), Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa);

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Davide Calabria (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (Milan), Luiz Felipe (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Luca Pellegrini (Juventus), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta);

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolo Fagioli (Cremonese), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Samuele Ricci (Empoli), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Sandro Tonali (Milan);

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Adana Demirspor), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Joao Pedro (Cagliari), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma).