Loanees watch: Rovella outplays Juventus midfielders

Every season, Juventus have a host of players scattered on loan between Italy and the rest of Europe. With some of them possibly having a future in Turin, it’s worth keeping an eye on their performances

JuventusNews24 provided a summary on the displays of the Bianconeri loanees during the final weekend before September’s international break.

Naturally, the one who stole the limelight this week was Nicolò Rovella. However, Juventus fans didn’t need an update on the midfielder’s status, as he did his work at the expense of his parent club.

The young Regista led helped Monza in dominating the action against Max Allegri’s hapless side, and eventually registering the club’s first ever Serie A victory. On the other hand, his fellow Juventus loanee Filippo Ranocchia remained on the bench.

For his part, Andrea Cambiaso made his eighth appearance for Bologna this term. The left-back played for the entire 90 minutes but the Rossoblu eventually lost to Empoli on Thiago Motta’s debut. On the other hand, Koni De Winter was an unused substitute for the Azzurri, but Marko Pjaca entered the pitch at the 79th minute.

In Serie B, Gianluca Frabotta finally made his debut for Frosinone, helping his side secure a 1-0 win at Palermo. Radu Dragusin was also a protagonist for Genoa who emerged victorious against Modena in the same result.