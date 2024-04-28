Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli wasn’t pleased with the final result against his former employers Milan.
The 26-year-old made a name for himself as a teenager in this fixture – albeit at San Siro – by scoring a stunning winner for the Rossoneri in Gianluigi Buffon’s net. The midfielder also netted the goal that separated the two sides in this season’s reverse fixture.
But on Saturday, no player on either side managed to find the back of the net. Milan goalkeeper Marco Sportiello emerged as the ultimate Man of the Match with a string of stellar saves, while Wojciech Szczesny hardly had to break a sweat to earn his clean sheet.
Therefore, Locatelli was disappointed that his side failed to convert their superiority to goals.
“There is some bitterness and some regret, it’s a game we had to win,” said the Italy international in his post-match interview via the Juventus official website.
“We tried until the end, but we couldn’t score. However, I saw the right attitude from the team.”
Locatelli urged his teammates to keep working hard to secure Champions League qualification and lift the Coppa Italia trophy.
“Every time you wear the Juventus jersey, you have to prove something and try to go as high as possible.
“We have to keep working hard, do well in the league and then think about the Coppa Italia final.”
The Bianconeri still have fixtures against Roma, Salernitana, Bologna and Monza in Serie A, and will take on Atalanta in the cup final.
