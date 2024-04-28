Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli wasn’t pleased with the final result against his former employers Milan.

The 26-year-old made a name for himself as a teenager in this fixture – albeit at San Siro – by scoring a stunning winner for the Rossoneri in Gianluigi Buffon’s net. The midfielder also netted the goal that separated the two sides in this season’s reverse fixture.

But on Saturday, no player on either side managed to find the back of the net. Milan goalkeeper Marco Sportiello emerged as the ultimate Man of the Match with a string of stellar saves, while Wojciech Szczesny hardly had to break a sweat to earn his clean sheet.

Therefore, Locatelli was disappointed that his side failed to convert their superiority to goals.