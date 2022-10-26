Locatelli admits Juventus approached their loss to Benfica wrongly

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli admits they did not start their game against Benfica well.

The Bianconeri were eliminated from the UCL after losing 4-3 against the Portuguese side in Lisbon.

They travelled to Portugal knowing only a win would keep them in the UCL until the final group game of the season.

However, the Bianconeri could not get the job done, thanks partly to a slow start to the game.

They have now been eliminated and must beat PSG in their final group game while hoping Maccabi Haifa does not defeat Benfica before they can continue in Europe.

Speaking after the fixture, Locatelli said via Calciomercato:

“It’s really a shame. The last 20 minutes are for a team that has the attributes to play these matches. Let’s see the positive things.

“Football is made up of episodes. The approach was wrong by the whole team, not by a single player.

“There was the risk of a bad match. We had a really bad first half, but then we reacted. We have to carry this reaction with us.”

Juve FC Says

It is good that Locatelli recognises the team was in poor form and has to do better in a match like that.

If his teammates share his views, we expect them to get better and do a much-improved job when they are on the pitch again.