Locatelli admits off-field problems affect Juventus

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli has admitted the club’s off-field problems are affecting the players.

The Bianconeri have just been handed a 15-points deduction for their use of capital gains which is deemed to have given them an advantage.

The likes of Max Allegri and Dusan Vlahovic have chosen to be positive and are focused on winning more points for the club, suggesting it is not affecting the side.

But Locatelli admits it does but vows the team will keep working hard to earn more points.

He said via Football Italia:

“It’s clear that these are situations that affect us, useless to hide it. We just have to respond on the pitch, respect the fans, on the rest we can’t do anything.

“But we’ve united even more as a squad and we have to restart from this.”

Juve FC Says

The off-field problems the club is facing will definitely affect its players because they are humans and follow the news.

However, the most important thing is for them to stay focused on playing well and earning as many points as possible for the Bianconeri.

The club’s new board of directors will fight the deductions and, hopefully, get it overturned.